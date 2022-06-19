Absolute CHAOS at Stanstead Airport as passengers see delays and queues

David Lammy took to Twitter to vent his annoyance in a Tweet that read “Another morning, another horrid queue at airport security! This time at Stanstead. Well done Boris Johnson. Top marks Priti Patel Welcome to #BacklogBritain”

His Twitter followers were quick to respond, confirming it isn’t just the UK with problems in a Tweet that read: “Seriously?”

“You are a potential future Foreign Secretary and you are unaware of similar problems at Schipol, Arlanda, Dublin and Palma Airports, to name just four?”

“Clearly if you ever did get that job, attacking the UK would come before the truth.”

Another follower not quick to jump to David Lammy’s defence tweeted “My daughter waited 4 hours in Dublin for a flight to Canada. I find it strange that an MP should tweet such stuff.”

“So unprofessional. At one time MP’s from all parties knew how to speak and conduct themselves in a professional manner but now it seems anything goes.”

David Lammy is an English politician serving as Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tottenham since the 2000 Tottenham by-election. He is a member of the Labour Party.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.