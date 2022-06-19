By Chris King • 19 June 2022 • 22:20

Anthony Joshua rematch with Oleksandr Usyk confirmed.

The highly-anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed for August 20.

After months of speculation and continuous delays, Anthony Joshua has finally got the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The highly-anticipated fight has been confirmed today, Sunday, June 19, and ‘Rage On The Red Sea’ will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20, according to The Sun.

When the Ukrainian champion bravely decided to fly home to help defend his country against the Russian invasion, the likelihood of this bout happening seemed to have disappeared, for the immediate future at least.

Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts after last September’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium encounter with AJ. “What a roller coaster journey, fighting for the Heavyweight Championship of the World for the 12th consecutive time” commented the British heavyweight after the bout was announced

He continued: “I won the belt, unified the division, won another belt, lost the belts, became two-time unified Heavyweight Champion, and now have my date with history set to become three-time unified Heavyweight Champion of the World. What an opportunity”.

“Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been”, added Joshua.

“The time has come! Mark your calendars for the unified Heavyweight Championship of the World!”, tweeted boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

