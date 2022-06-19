Cardiff docks in South Wales locked down following a ‘chemical leak’

By Chris King • 19 June 2022 • 20:26

Image of Queen Alexandra Docks in Cardiff. Credit: Google maps - Chris H

A suspected chemical leak has led to the Queen Alexandra Dock in Cardiff, South Wales, being locked down.

South Wales Police has reported having to deal with an incident today, Sunday, June 19, on Queen Alexandra Dock in Cardiff Bay. A suspected chemical leak led to emergency services being mobilised to the location in the Welsh capital, according to express.co.uk.

The area was locked down and three people are believed to have been admitted to hospital as a precaution. Locals in the immediate vicinity of the Docks area were instructed to keep all doors and windows closed. A request was also made for the public not to make emergency calls to the police control room in relation to the incident.

“South Wales Police were called to reports of a chemical leak on Queen Alexandra Dock, Butetown. The fire service has dealt with the incident. Three people have been taken to the hospital as a precaution”, said a spokesperson for South Wales Police.

They added: “Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut if you are in the Queen Alexandra Docks area. Please do not contact our control room in relation to this incident”. The incident was also earlier confirmed to be ‘ongoing’ by South West Fire and Rescue Service.

Due to an ongoing incident, we are requesting that all doors & windows in the Queen Alexandra Docks, Cardiff area to be closed. ^NR pic.twitter.com/nHQHd1bR6K — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) June 19, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.