Elda (Alicante): 45-year-old man dies in a paragliding accident

The tragic accident occurred yesterday afternoon around 2:30.pm and is currently under investigation.

It appears the paraglider plunged into the mountain without the emergency parachute being able to slow down the speed another paraglider who witnessed the incident confirmed.

Once alerted, personnel from Elda fire station, as well as a group specialised in mountain rescues and an Alpha 01 medical helicopter were deployed to the scene of the accident.

From the aerial vehicle, the paraglider was located first and a few metres away the casualty appeared next to the emergency parachute.

At the time of his location, the injured man had injuries “incompatible with life”, according to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium.

Sadly, it appears the medical team that assisted him could do nothing to save the man’s life.

