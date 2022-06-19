Eurovision could be held in the North-West of the UK

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 16:11
Ukraine Eurovision: Albin Olsson - Wikimedia
Ukraine won Eurovision this year, which was held in Turin, with the Kalush Orchestra. However, following a statement issued by The European Broadcasting Union, owing to the complex procedure of producing and televising Eurovision and the ongoing war with Russia, it has been deemed unfeasible that Ukraine would be able to accommodate the competition in 2023.
Instead, major UK city Liverpool has offered themselves as next year’s competition hosts, in solidarity with war torn Ukraine. As UNESCO’s only City of Music in England, Liverpool has promised to pay tribute to Ukraine if its offer is accepted.
Liverpudlian Mayor Joanne Anderson has professed her city’s solidarity with Ukrainian people and ‘their wonderful country’, as reported by itv.com
“We are an events city and no one can stage a party like us. Culture is synonymous with Liverpool and we tick all the boxes to be next year’s host – great venues, enviable experience, a world-renowned music heritage, UNESCO City of Music status and of course the warm Scouse welcome that just can’t be beaten”.
Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester council has also put her own city forward. Manchester is already home to a large Ukrainian community and like Liverpool, also has a great music scene.
