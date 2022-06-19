Floods in Bangladesh and India continue to wreak havoc, killing hundreds and displacing millions

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 17:05

The Brahmaptura River: Hiranmoy Boruah - Wikimedia

The army have been deployed to help with the disastrous floods in north-eastern India and Bangladesh.

Troops were called in to rescue people left stranded after floods have severed transport links and destroyed people’s homes.

With more rain forecasted for the weekend, officials fear worsening conditions of the already extreme deluge, as reported by news.sky.com

Since Friday, at least 21 people have been killed by being struck by lightning, according to police officials. Many others have lost their lives to landslides, storm conditions and floods in India and Bangladesh.

A government expert has described the flooding in Bangladesh as potentially the worst in nearly 20 years. Millions of people have been left stranded and homeless. The flooding has been made worse by the recent heavy rain across Indian mountains.

2 million people in India’s Assam state have seen their homes destroyed, submerged in floodwaters. The state disaster management society have also revealed that 32 of India Assam’s 35 districts are now underwater, after the Brahmaputra River overflowed its banks and flooded the homes of more than 3 million people.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has described the flood-hit areas as grim. He has said the main focus now is on “relief and rescue operations” to try and deal with the damage caused by this natural disaster.

Experts have put the increasing frequency, ferocity and unpredictability of floods in Bangladesh down to climate change.