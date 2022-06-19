By Guest Writer • 19 June 2022 • 12:42

Barry Duke is looking for help Credit: Barry Duke

FORMER Euro Weekly News contributor Barry Duke is looking for help and the writer, photographer, who has been closely associated with Benidorm Pride for so long has turned to this newspaper in order to reach as many supporters as possible.

Now in his mid-70s, he was for 24 years the editor of The Freethinker, an organisation which was founded in 1881 and promotes ‘Liberty, Reason, Humanity’ and up until now has taken a strong stance in support of atheism.

Barry is both upset (from a personal point of view) and worried (from a financial point of view) since he was “summarily sacked” from his position despite the fact that he was in the process of integrating the Freethinker web site onto a modern platform hoping to increase the reach of the organisation.

It would appear that those who control the Freethinker are taking it in a different direction, one which doesn’t have room for Barry Duke although it has to be recorded that they have agreed to continue to pay Barry’s salary on a monthly basis until January of next year.

Whilst we at EWN don’t have any view on the situation as far as Barry and his former employers are concerned, we have exceptionally agreed, due to our longstanding relationship with him to publish the fact that he is asking for help.

To this end, he has set up an appeal at www.gofundme.com (just search for Barry Duke on the gofundme.com site) and is looking to raise €20,000 to ensure that he and his husband are able to be able to afford to continue to live in their long-term Benidorm apartment.

We at EWN wish Barry all the very best for the future.

