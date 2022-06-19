Frustrated customers encouraged to pay Passport Office £100 for fast-track renewals

Passport Office workers have been told to encourage frustrated customers to pay £100 (€117) to fast-track their renewals despite the cost-of-living crisis leaving many people struggling.

As many as 500,000 passports are waiting to be issued, so understandably Passport Office workers have faced an increasing number of angry customers recently.

Some angry customers even turned up in person at their premises in recent weeks demanding to know what has happened to their application.

It has been claimed that the Passport Office remains in crisis, with staff unable to get on top of their ever-increasing pice of work.

A leaked memo has given staff advice on how to deal with a rise in ‘casual callers’ who turn up in person, including encouraging them to pay for an upgrade if they’ve waited more than six weeks for their renewal and have an urgent need to travel in the next fortnight.

The leaked memo, issued on May 27, says customers will have to pay an additional fee unless the application was submitted before April 11 because “up until this date gov.uk advised average current turn-around for an application was 5 weeks”.

