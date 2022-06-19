Good water levels for fishing at The Pond near Guardamar (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 19 June 2022 • 17:23
CARP-R-US: Good fishing on a hot but pleasant day
Photo credit: Pixabay, Aranhaverde
“Water levels can be hit-and-miss at this venue but today the level was good,” club secretary Steve Fell said.
The match was won by Terry Screen with 12.5 kilos caught by switching between pole and feeder, and using pellets as bait.
Willy Moons was second with 11.4 kilos caught using pellet waggler or feeder tactics. Third was Nick Bastock (10.9 kilos), followed by Alan Smith (8.4 kilos).
Further information about the club can be found on its website http://www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page, Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.
