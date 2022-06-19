Jet2 issues ´last chance´ flights warning to travellers ahead of the holidays

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 12:19

Jet2: Flickr

It is the busiest summer in years for the travel industry since the covid-19 pandemic. Jet2 is offering cheaper flights and has issued a “last chance” warning to holiday makers to book up quick if they want to save at least 10% on flights and don’t want to be disappointed.

The travel company has dealt with the “strong demand” as more people want to book fights to go on holiday by adding new routes and destinations as the summer holiday season fast approaches.

Vacationers looking to travel to Crete, Spain, Turkey or Portugal may be in look, as extra holidays, flight seats and links from a number of UK airports have been added this year.

Trips to Ibiza are also on offer from £28 and one-way flights to Menorca are available from as little as £30. Holiday makers who fancy Krakow can nab flights from £45 or jet off to Barcelona from £46. More offers are available on the Jet2 website.

In a batch email sent out last week that read “Planning on booking a trip soon? Well you might as well save 10%^! Just book before midnight Monday 20 June 2022 and this dazzling discount will be all yours. The final countdown is on, so use it before you lose it…”

Despite extensive queues in many UK airports due to flight cancellations and other travel disruptions, a spokesperson for Jet2 has told the ECHO that these cancellations have not been due to staff shortages.

Jet2’s spokesperson also expressed the travel company’s commitment “to provide the best customer service in the industry” by recruiting well and employing dedicated teams who work tirelessly to ensure travellers’ satisfaction.