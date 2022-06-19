Jet2 issues ´last chance´ flights warning to travellers ahead of the holidays

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 12:19
Jet2: Flickr
The travel company has dealt with the “strong demand” as more people want to book fights to go on holiday by adding new routes and destinations as the summer holiday season fast approaches.
Vacationers looking to travel to Crete, Spain, Turkey or Portugal may be in look, as extra holidays, flight seats and links from a number of UK airports have been added this year.
Trips to Ibiza are also on offer from £28 and one-way flights to Menorca are available from as little as £30. Holiday makers who fancy Krakow can nab flights from £45 or jet off to Barcelona from £46. More offers are available on the Jet2 website.
In a batch email sent out last week that read “Planning on booking a trip soon? Well you might as well save 10%^! Just book before midnight Monday 20 June 2022 and this dazzling discount will be all yours. The final countdown is on, so use it before you lose it…”
Despite extensive queues in many UK airports due to flight cancellations and other travel disruptions, a spokesperson for Jet2 has told the ECHO that these cancellations have not been due to staff shortages.
Jet2’s spokesperson also expressed the travel company’s commitment “to provide the best customer service in the industry” by recruiting well and employing dedicated teams who work tirelessly to ensure travellers’ satisfaction.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.