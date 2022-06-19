Juanma Moreno’s Partido Popular party wins the Andalucian elections

By Chris King • 19 June 2022 • 23:43

Image of the Partido Popular members. Credit: [email protected]_Moreno

Victory in the Andalucian elections has gone to Juanma Moreno’s Partido Popular party.

Juanma Moreno’s Partido Popular political party has won the regional elections held in Andalucia today, Sunday, June 19. They won 58 seats, after achieving 43.12 per cent of the votes cast. This figure represents 32 more than the 26 parliamentarians obtained in the 2018 elections and exceeds the absolute majority of 55 seats by three deputies.

In second place was the PSOE party, which took 24.10 per cent of the votes, and won 30 deputies in the community. Vox came third, obtaining 14 seats, gaining 13.46 per cent of the voting. This is compared to the 12 parliamentarians who won seats three and a half years ago.

Ciudadanos suffered the greatest electoral setback, finishing without any members taking a seat in the Andalucian Parliament. The coalition party, Por Andalucia, which integrated IU and Podemos together with other left-wing forces, managed to secure five seats with a support of 7.68 per cent.

Adelante Andalucia, the party led by Teresa Rodriguez, has obtained two seats with 4.58 per cent of the votes cast today, as reported by sevilla.es.

🔴 ¡Es una noche histórica! Muy orgullosos. Os invito a seguir mi comparecencia tras conocer los resultados de las #EleccionesAndaluzas. https://t.co/0dYA8XJYat — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) June 19, 2022

___________________________________________________________

