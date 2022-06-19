MALAGA: the second favourite Spanish province where foreigners buy most homes

The biggest markets for foreigners buying property in Spain continue to be the Valencian Community and Andalusia, with the provinces of Alicante and Malaga leading the way.

Foreigners are already buying more homes in Spain than before the pandemic.

According to The National Statistics Institute of Spain (Instituto Nacional de Estadística, INE), in 2019, 84,263 homes were sold to foreigners – 16.9 per cent of the 501,085 transactions that year. In 2021 the number reached 86,524 – 15.3 per cent of the 565,523 sold in Spain – that is, around three per cent more homes.

According to a study by the appraisal company Euroval, which reviews the evolution of home purchases by foreigners since the end of the 2007 bubble, foreign demand has grown significantly in the last decade and has been maintained even in low times in the market.

According to Euroval’s analysis, purchases in the Valencian Community in 2021 accounted for 27.4 per cent of transactions by foreigners in Spain, a percentage somewhat lower than the average for the community since the start of the current upward cycle, in 2015, which is 28.6 per cent.

Along with Valencia, Andalusia and Catalonia are the other two regions with the highest percentage of purchases by foreigners out of the national total, and between them, they account for 63 per cent of home sales to foreigners in Spain.

