Met Office issues weather warning over ´huge cluster´ of lightning strikes and storms

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 11:58

Image - Clay LeConey: Unsplash

For only the fourth time ever, the Met Office has issued a lightning warning for the south of England. Brits are advised to brace themselves for a huge cluster of lightning strikes and thunder storms on Sunday 19th June.

As temperatures continue to plummet since the hottest day of 2022 last Friday, when mercury hit 32C, people are now advised to stay indoors, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

It is thought that a cold front from the north is what caused this sudden drop of as many as 10-15 degrees throughout several places in the UK.

According to the forecast, the south-west and south-east of England are expected to be the most affected by the storms.

Advice given by meteorologist Becky Mitchell recommends “if you are doing any outdoor activities move inside if you can – that’s the best advice really. Stay away from any power lines or anything like that which could potentially be struck by the lightning.”

She also recommends staying away from anything that could conduct lightning if people do find themselves in an exposed location.

Easr Sussex Village of Herstmonceux experienced the UK’s heatwave last Saturday as temperatures reached 27C.

However, due to showing in many places, a yellow warning has been issued in the south-west of England by the Met Office. UK residents should expect heavy rain and lightning over the weekend.