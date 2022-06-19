One dead and seven injured in traffic accident in Murcia Region

By Chris King • 19 June 2022 • 21:25

Image of the 112 emergencies Murcia contact information. Credit: [email protected]

A traffic accident in the Murcia municipality of Lorca left one woman dead and seven more injured.

As reported by the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre of Murcia Region, a traffic accident this Saturday, June 18, resulted in the death of one female. Seven more suffered injuries, including three children, with two people being trapped inside the crashed vehicles.

The incident occurred in the district of La Escucha in the municipality of Lorca. 112 received several calls from members of the public, starting from 3:55pm, informing them of the collision on the Lorca road heading towards the town of Pulpi.

112 immediately mobilised firefighters from the Murcia Region Firefighting and Rescue Consortium to the location. They were joined by patrols from the Local Police, and the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit. They also deployed four 061 ambulances, along with two Mobile Emergency Units, plus a road maintenance team.

Health sources reported a total of seven injuries of varying degrees, including three children, all of whom were subsequently transferred to the Rafael Mendez de Lorca Hospital. One of the injured children was a boy of approximately 12 years of age, who suffered a suspected hip fracture.

