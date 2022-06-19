By Anna Ellis • 19 June 2022 • 19:09

Princess Eugenie wishes husband Happy Father's Day but no mention of Prince Andrew. Credit Princess Eugenie Instagram

Princess Eugenie wished her husband, Jack Brooksbank, a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram today, June 19 but there was no mention of her own father.

As it is Father’s Day in the UK today, Princess Eugenie put a post on Instagram in which she called her husband the “best dada” alongside some adorable family photos.

In the post, there was no mention of her own father, Prince Andrew, who could be facing a new legal battle.

The Duke of York is allegedly facing a new legal battle with claims he was at the late Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion the night a teenager was raped according to Wales online.

The victim’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, is seeking testimony from the 62-year-old Duke of York, Prince Andrew and has threatened to serve legal papers on him if necessary.

Spencer Kuvin acts for a 28-year-old woman who claims Epstein attacked her at his New York home while Prince Andrew was a guest there in December 2010.

In an interview with the Mirror, Spencer Kuvin said: “We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localised, and then we would have to locate him and have him served.”

“He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”