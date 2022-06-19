Rotary Punta Prima volunteers are clearing up Orihuela Costa (Alicante) litter

By Linda Hall • 19 June 2022 • 16:54

CLEAR UP: Rotary Punta Prima and volunteers will pick up litter on June 26 Photo credit: Pixabay Andre Berlin

BOTH residents visitors to Orihuela Costa must have noticed the incredible amount of rubbish, both in and out of the bins.

As a contribution to the community, Rotary Punta Prima International will be picking up litter along the N-3332 main road at 10am on Sunday June 26.

“We will meet by the Burger King and work south,” announced Rotary Punta Prima’s Christina Berardi.

“Come for as long as you can,” she said. “Depending on the weather, we may only be an hour but everyone is welcome and all help is appreciated. Bring your gloves although other equipment is supplied.”

For more information email or call Valerie ([email protected] and 34 643 713 979) or Christine ([email protected] and 34 693 523 905).

