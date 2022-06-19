By Guest Writer • 19 June 2022 • 13:51

Announcing the San Rock festival Credit: San Roque Council

SAN ROCK a free festival in the bullring of San Roque on July 30, kicks off at 9.30pm.

Several groups from San Roque will perform at the festival, including Vastago and Eleven360, as well as popular alternative metal band Sôber and another band, Bourbon.

News of the event was presented by the Councillor for Youth, David Ramos, who pointed out that “in this way we are fulfilling a promise that we made a few years ago to a group of fans, opening the range of musical styles, and recovering the San Rock Festival, a type of concert that is rare in the Campo de Gibraltar”

Two of the bands Vastago and Eleven360 come from San Roque, Bourbon come from Sanlucar whilst Sôber were formed 30 years ago in Madrid and have released 14 albums during their long career.

One of the members of Vastago thanked the council for ensuring “that an authentic rock party will be held with this festival and added that “the band has been playing together for six years and has released two albums.”

For the representative of Eleven 360 stages, it was an important event as he pointed out that “for us it is an honour that this type of festival is held in San Roque because in this area there are not many rock festivals and to be able to play here with all these bands and in front of our people gives us an extra emotion”.

