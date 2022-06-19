Shakira’s ex-husband is ‘suffering’ after the break-up of their 11 year relationship and scandal with Luis Rubiales

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 14:38
Gerard Pique: Flickr - Doha Stadium plus Qatar
Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona FC, has insisted that although Pique is ‘suffering’ due to issues in his personal life, he is still a ‘good person’.
Laporta has said he will give Pique “the love he deserves” and has urged the public to treat him like an extraordinary person going through a difficult time, as he has done.
“Pique is suffering. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is one of the captains, he is lucky, and he has given a lot and he has to give us a lot”.
Pique is also facing criticism after an exchange between him and Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was leaked. The audio revealed intentions by both parties to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.
Despite his recent retirement from international football, Pique could also be heard asking for Rubiales’ help to play at the Olympic Games.
