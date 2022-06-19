Torrevieja (Alicante) associations commemorate the end of the 1982 Falklands War

By Linda Hall • 19 June 2022 • 17:37
WREATH-LAYING: Torrevieja associations commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War
Photo credit: Barry Weston
They were among the many groups who were present at a service that was held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the Falklands War in 1982.
The service was conducted by Father Richard Seabrook and the band of the Torrevieja pipes and drums were in attendance, along with Standard Bearers from various local associations.
Following the ceremony, wreaths were laid in the remembrance garden.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
