UK to reopen train stations not used for almost 100 years following rail strikes

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 11:04

Dartmoor Railway: Geograph

To combat the disruptions caused by the rail strikes taking place this week, £15 million of government funding will be applied to reopen disused railway lines, services, and stations.

It is hoped that this will restore community connections and create more jobs for railway workers.

The funding will develop 9 ‘Restoring Your Railway’ schemes across England. Many disused stations axed in the 1950s and 60s will reopen as part of this financial investment. Haxby Station on the York to Scarborough line, closed in 1930, is also included in the reopening plans.

The ‘Restoring Your Railway Fund’ is part of the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda brought into action post Brexit. In January 2020, the government pledged £500 million to deliver on its commitment to reopen lines and stations to improve access to jobs, homes and education.

The reopening of the Dartmoor Line under this scheme has already seen success. Completed ahead of time and below budget, more than 50,000 journeys have been undertaken in the first 5 months of use.

Rail Minister Wendy Morton has said this funding has helped communities across England reconnect, whereas before they were cut off from accessible rail travel. She sees the scheme as a great demonstration of the country’s commitment to levelling up and providing opportunities for people and businesses.

The 9 schemes receiving funding are:

Aldridge station and line upgrade in Walsall

The Barrow Hill Line between Sheffield and Chesterfield

The Ivanhoe Line between Leicester and Burton on Trent

Meir Station between Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire

Haxby Station on the York to Scarborough Line

Reinstating the Fleetwood Railway Line

Ferryhill Station in County Durham

The Mid Cornwall Metro, connecting Newquay, Truro and Falmouth

Devizes Station between Pewsey and Westbury in Wiltshire

