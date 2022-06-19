US becomes first country in the world to vaccinate babies against covid-19

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 9:40

Pfizer Vaccine: U.S Secretary of Defence - Wikimedia

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that US children under 5 years old and as young as 6 months receive the covid vaccination.

The action is backed by President Biden, who claims that his team have been working towards this for several months. He has called this “a day of relief and celebration” for American parents.

Biden has ensured that his “Administration has been planning and preparing for this moment for months, effectively securing doses and offering safe and highly effective mRNA vaccines for all children as young as six months old,”. As reported by business-standard.com

The US president has also said that vaccinating children against covid-19 is a development of incredible significance in the nation’s fight against the virus. He has assured that the vaccines are safe and highly effective.

Whether under 5s receive the vaccine is under the discretion of their parent or guardian. Appointments will be made more available in the coming weeks at places like paediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals and pharmacies.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has encouraged parents to take their children to be vaccinated in line with this new development, including children who have already had covid.

At present, in the US over 220 Americans are fully vaccinated and more than 100 have received the booster vaccine. It is estimated that this has saved over 2 million lives in America.

