By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 17:34

Almeria's School of Marble starts new training course Credit: Creative Commons

The National Reference Centre (CRN) of the Natural Stone School of Marble, a training centre attached to the Andalusian Employment Service, has started a new training course that will train eleven unemployed people in the natural stone sector, in Almeria, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

Almeria’s new marble course is designed to teach the handling of loads with cranes, hoists and forklifts.

The course which claims to also open up other professional opportunities in other sectors, such as agro-industry or logistics, will be taught until July 11 2022, with a total of 80 teaching hours distributed in two modules: handling loads with forklift trucks and handling loads with overhead cranes and hoists.

This training leads to a level 1 certificate of professionalism, a qualification that aims to facilitate job placements.

This course is the seventh training course to be launched as part of the Marble School’s 2021-2023 programme, which includes eight courses (seven in various specialities and a course on teaching the FPE, the latter of which is already underway).

The programme totals 3,910 teaching hours, including work experience in companies, and is aimed at 120 unemployed people in total.

The training responds to the needs of natural stone companies and the occupations most in demand in the sector.

Students are entitled to receive the grants and aid established for unemployed people participating in Vocational Training for Employment, that provide support for transport, meals, accommodation as well as care for children under six years of age or dependent family members.

