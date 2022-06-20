By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 June 2022 • 11:52

BREAKING NEWS: Heathrow calls for 10% cut in flights as baggage problems persist

Heathrow airport has asked airlines using the airport to cut the number of their flights by at least 10 per cent, after experiencing significant baggage handling problems over the weekend,

First reported by The Independent on June 20, airlines have been told to cut the number of their flights by 10 per cent whilst the airport continues to suffer technical and staffing issues.

The airlines that have been asked to cut the number of their flights are those operating from terminals 2 and 3.

The instruction comes just days after Heathrow’s Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said that it could take up to 18 months for the industry to recover the capacity and service levels last enjoyed in 2019.

Although other airports including Schiphol in Amsterdam are suffering similar staffing issues, the problems at Heathrow are wider with technical issues also affecting travellers.

A breakdown in the baggage handling system on Friday resulted in a literal sea of bags developing at the affected terminals, a sea that had yet to be declared as of Monday. It is not known whether the problem has been fully fixed, however with many bags still to be returned to customers it could still take a few more days to clear the backlog.

EasyJet and others had already warned that the plan to cut flights from Heathrow and Gatwick over the summer would push up prices, the latest call for an immediate 10 per cent cut in flight numbers may resolve some of the issues but will place further pressure on prices.

