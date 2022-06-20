By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 15:00

Britons are urged to get travel smart before they go abroad. Credit Wikimedia

Britons have been urged to get travel smart before they go abroad this summer in a campaign released by the UK government today, June 20

The campaign, which will run across Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) social media channels, is supported by partners including TUI, Gatwick Airport, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, ABTA and the Association of British Insurers.

It will signpost travellers to the essential information they need as they prepare to go overseas.

With people across the country planning holidays, the campaign recommends travellers check FCDO travel advice and get travel insurance before they leave.

Research shows that FCDO travel advice is the most commonly used and trusted source of advice for Britons travelling abroad. In 2021, there were over 150 million views of FCDO travel advice pages.

There is FCDO travel advice for over 200 destinations which is kept under constant review to ensure it reflects the latest information.

FCDO travel advice aims to provide objective information and advice to help British people make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip.

It covers essential topics including entry requirements, safety and security issues, health risks, details about local laws and information on the threat from terrorism.

The campaign will also emphasise the importance of getting appropriate travel insurance and making sure travellers know what their cover does and does not provide.

Jennifer Anderson, Director of Consular, FCDO, said: “People are naturally excited about what may be their first holiday abroad for 2 years.”

“The first step for anybody thinking of going abroad is to Get Travel Smart and check the FCDO’s travel advice and subscribe to updates.”

“In the event of an emergency overseas, a consular officer is available 24/7 to provide initial support and advice.”

“But purchasing the right travel insurance, declaring any pre-existing conditions and familiarising yourself with policy exemptions is an absolute must. Without insurance, you risk being left with a bill of thousands of pounds if things go wrong while abroad.”