By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 13:12

Captured soldier from Luhansk People's Republic militia claims HUGE Russian losses Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

A captured soldier from the Luhansk People’s Republic militia claimed that Russian forces are suffering great losses in the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported the Ukraine Security Service, on Monday, June, 2o.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukraine Security Service posted footage of the soldier from the Luhansk People’s Republic claims regarding Russian losses:

“The occupying forces are claiming great losses in the fighting on the Ukrainian territory.”

“A Luhansk native who was mobilized for the war from the “people’s militia of the LNR” says this.”

“He recalls Rubizhne, where 70% of his company was killed in fighting for one street.”

Окупанти зазнають величезних втрат у боях на сході України Про це розповідає полонений уродженець Луганська, якого мобілізували на війну з лав «народної міліції лнр». Він згадує Рубіжне, де в боях за одну вулицю полягло 70% від його роти. ➡️ https://t.co/UdFmFNFSw2 pic.twitter.com/PXqnWkH8jV — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 20, 2022

The soldier, a native from the Luhansk region of Ukraine who claimed to be mobilised for the Luhansk People’s Republic , stated:

“We passed Lenin Street (now Volodymyrska Street – note) for a total of 3, maybe 4 weeks.”

“We passed through with such battles and losses that ‘during this time there was great destruction, great losses from the company, 70 per cent”.

The losses were reportedly replenished by the Russians with mobilised recruits. And then from Rubizhne the “reinforced” brigade was sent to Severodonetsk.

There, Ukrainian forces reportedly met the Russian forces with a barrage of fire in the industrial zone. Here they allegedly forced the Russians to surrender, and “spared their lives.”

The captured Russian soldiers from the Luhansk People’s Republic militia are currently under investigation by the Ukraine Security Service.

