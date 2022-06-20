By Matthew Roscoe • 20 June 2022 • 14:32

Daring doggy rescue: Driver rescues two dogs from A7 in Alicante. Image: Social Drive/ Twitter

EMERGENCY Services in Alicante have issued advice for drivers who spot abandoned dogs on the road, after a man was recently caught on camera performing a dramatic yet dangerous rescue of two dogs on the hard shoulder of the A7.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to attract the attention of the dogs after parking his car on the hard shoulder of the Alicante road.

However, despite the heroic act, Alicante Police warned that stopping on the motorway without the mandatory signage could end up causing a more serious accident.

“The most normal thing to do when you find an abandoned dog is to try to catch it as quickly as possible, however, this can be dangerous for you and for the animal if it becomes frightened (as can happen in the vicinity of roads),” they warned.

“In this difficult situation, it is always best to call the emergency services, who have the knowledge and means to rescue the animal with minimum risk.

“Sometimes, in trying to help, we can put the animals or even ourselves at risk: stop the car carefully if you can do so in a safe place, without hindering other vehicles or obstructing them.”

It added: “If you cannot catch the dog(s) to hold them until the professionals arrive, wait for them to arrive so that you can give them all the information about how, when and where you have seen the animals (if you have lost sight of them).

“The main and most important thing in these cases is to act with everyone’s safety in mind (drivers and animals) and leave the rescue of dogs in particularly complicated situations (such as on a motorway, as in this case) in the hands of professionals,” the said.

