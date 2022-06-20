Dénia Hospital launches a ‘School of Pain’ to tackle chronic discomfort

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 June 2022 • 22:49

Pain management - Image cc paindoctorUSA

Dénia’s hospital has launched what it is calling the “school of pain” to help patients tackle chronic discomfort and pain.

The school announced on June 20, is based on a Neuroscience Pain Education program that offers patients an explanation of the processes by which their body generates pain. It then uses that understanding to provide patients with the tools needed to cope and deal with the pain.

Patients attending the school will need to be referred by specialist medical practitioners who are working with patients suffering from chronic levels of discomfort.

According to Dr. Marta Carrió, head of the Pain Unit, the methodology has proven to be very effective in reducing or even, on some occasions, eliminating pain. He explained that the main objective is to improve the patient’s quality of life by reducing the intensity of the pain and the areas in which pain is experienced.

Dr. Carrió said: “Implementing this program in the multidisciplinary plan is going to be essential to understand what is happening to them and will allow them to dare to recover the activity they had before beginning their history with the pain.”

With more than 10 per cent of the population in Spain suffering from chronic pain according to the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), it is hoped that the school will have a positive result for those who attend the five consecutive weekly sessions.

Following a structured group methodology that includes a sixth recall session, patients will be required to attend all sessions. The workshops address aspects of the neurobiology of pain and activities to increase attention and body awareness.

With 32 per cent of the adult population suffering from some type of pain and five per cent pain daily, the hospital hopes that the school of pain will have a positive effect on the worst sufferers allowing them to lead a more normal life.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.