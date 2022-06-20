By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 13:58

Denmark joins EU's Common Security and Defence policy in historic move Credit: Twitter @JosepBorrellF

In a historic move Denmark has joined the EU’s Common Security and Defence policy after abolishing their defence opt-out, as reported on Monday, June 20.

The news of Denmark joining the EU’s Common Security and Defence policy was announced by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who taking to Twitter, stated:

“I received the official notification of Denmark joining our Common Security and Defence Policy.”

“With this, Europe will be even more united, #EUDefence even stronger and it will increase our capacity to act.”

“Tak Danmark! Thank you

@JeppeKofod”

Credit: Twitter @JosepBorrellF

In a previous tweet Jeppe Kofod, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, tweeted:

“A historic day! I have just informed our EU partners that Denmark will abolish the defence opt-out. Last step before we can participate from July 1st. We are ready to step up and take on more responsibility for European security 🇩🇰🇪🇺 #dkpol #eudk”

Credit: @JeppeKofod

The Common Security and Defence Policy allows for the EU to use civilian, police, as well as military instruments, for crisis prevention and management across its member states.

It was first conceived in June 1999, at the Cologne European Council, seeing its first mission in 2003 at in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

