By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 18:22

Ex-Mayor of Kyiv under suspicion of encroaching territorial integrity of Ukraine Credit: Prosecutor General Office of Ukraine

The Ex-Mayor of Kyiv is currently under suspicion of encroaching the territorial integrity of Ukraine after calling for the necessity to recognise the breakaway states of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, as reported on Monday, June 20.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office charged the Kyiv city mayor with public calls and distribution of materials urging to change the interim territory and the Ukrainian state border (Part 1, Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation data, the day after the beginning of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the capital’s deputy mayor posted a message on his Facebook page announcing that it was possible to violate Ukraine’s state border (art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The possibility and even necessity to recognize the cordons of “terrorist organizations” – the “illegal entities” of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

According to the findings of the court linguistic examination, this publication contains public incitement to change the borders of the territory and the state cordon of Ukraine.

The Chief Investigative Department of the Ukrainian Security Service is conducting a judicial investigation into the incident.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine also stated that according to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be criminally punished until his or her guilt has been legally established and determined by a court of conviction.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.