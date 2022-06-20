By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 21:03

Image of keyboard player Brett Tuggle. Credit: [email protected]

Former Fleetwood Mac keyboard player Brett Tuggle has passed away at the age of 70.

The family of Brett Tuggle, the former keyboard player with legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, has today, Monday, June 20, confirmed his death, at the age of 70. Tuggle passed away on Sunday, June 19, after being diagnosed with cancer.

‘He was loved by his family so much. His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life’, his son Matt told Rolling Stone, who also covered his passing.

As well as playing keyboards with the iconic Fleetwood Mac, the musician was also a founding member in the 1980s of the David Lee Roth band. Buggle also played with legendary musicians including, Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, John Kay and Steppenwolf, Rick Springfield, Styx’s Tommy Shaw, and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

He also toured with Mac’s guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, in 2021 on his solo tour, as well as working with the band’s vocalist Stevie Nicks many times.

Buggle had initially played as part of the Zoo, Mick Fleetwood’s side project. This led to him joining the band on keyboards in 1992. Between 1997 and 2107, Buggle was a regular on every one of the band’s tours over two decades.

‘Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit. @BrettTuggle1.’, tweeted another American music legend, Rick Springfield, posting photos of the pair together.

