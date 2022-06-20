By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 16:42
Father sentenced to prison after spanking his four-year-old daughter
Credit: Creative Commons
The Father’s sentence for the alleged spanking of his four-year-old daughter was confirmed on Sunday June 19, by the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court, as reported by 20minutos.
The Court pointed out that there was “no justification” for the accused man, “all the more so if the reason for the aggression is merely that she was crying and would not go to sleep”.
In addition to the four-month prison sentence, the Father was also ordered to stay away from his daughter for a period of one year and four months, and ordered to pay compensation, a fine totalling €200.
According to the Court’s report, the convicted man from Valladolid, Spain, who is separated from his wife and has joint custody of their underage children, hit the girl, who did not want to sleep and would not stop crying.
As a result of the alleged spanking by the Father, the girl developed a bruise of roughly seven by four centimetres on her left buttock and another smaller area measuring three by two centimetres on her right buttock, which did not require medical assistance and healed in four days.
