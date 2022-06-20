By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 15:53

Finland to remove covid vaccination requirement and tests for tourists Credit: Creative Commons

Finland announced its plans to remove covid vaccination requirements as well as covid tests for tourists, in an official statement on Monday, June 20.

Finland’s official statement on the removal of its covid vaccination requirement for tourists read:

“The restrictions on entry at Finland’s external borders related to the corona pandemic will end on June 30.”

“This means that third-country travellers entering Finland will no longer be required to have a vaccination or covid-19 test certificate, nor will they be subject to corona testing at border crossings. ”

“The health authorities have assessed that there is no longer any health justification for restrictions at the external borders.”

“Border controls will revert to the situation before the corona pandemic. Travellers arriving from outside the EU and Schengen area will continue to be required to carry the normal travel documents, i.e. a passport and, if necessary, a visa.”

“The lifting of restrictions is expected to increase traffic from third countries. For example, traffic at the eastern border may increase. Traffic volumes will be influenced by factors such as the willingness of Russians to travel and the number of valid visas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues visas to Finland.”

“The restrictions on border traffic imposed by Russia after June 30 are not known at the moment. The Russian authorities will be able to provide precise information on these.”

“The Border Guard Service will continue to monitor border security phenomena together with national and international partners. Security is ensured, inter alia, through the visa procedure and border checks.”

“The Finnish authorities generally have a good understanding of the migrants and the purpose of their entry.”

“Internal border controls ended already at the beginning of the year.”

