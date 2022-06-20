Fuengirola’s Secondary School No1 will host two professional courses for the unemployed

By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 19:24

Image of the presentation of the Fuengirola Secondary Schol No1 summer courses. Credit: [email protected]

Two professional courses for the unemployed will be hosted this summer by Fuengirola’s Secondary School No1 in Malaga province.

During the months of July and September, the Fuengirola Secondary School No1 will host the realisation of two partial professional certificates for the unemployed, in association with Fuengirola Town Council.

These will be summer courses on Web Page Construction (210 hours), and Web Programming in the Client Environment (180 hours). Each course will have a maximum of 15 students and will take place in the morning, from 9am to 2pm, in the aforementioned educational facilities in the Malaga municipality.

This was announced today, Monday, June 20, by Carmen Diaz, the Councillor for Education. She was accompanied by Miriam Oliva, and Juan Luis Medina, director of IES No1, and the head of its IT department, respectively.

“Fuengirola Council, through the Department of Education, has a continuous collaboration and a very close relationship with the educational centres of our town. Within this good harmony, new initiatives arise, such as the implementation of this training activity”, explained Diaz.

She indicated that “although the Council does not have powers in this matter, we have had a Municipal Employment Exchange for many years, and the commitment with our neighbours to carry out training courses for the unemployed”.

“That is why, so that this also reaches everyone, we are going to collaborate with IES No1 by also sending the specific information of these two professional certificates to all Fuengirolans registered in Employment”, the councillor added.

Miriam Oliva indicated that: “We requested these two partial professional certificates from the Ministry of Education and they have granted them to us. The main commitment to these two in particular has been for the professional family that the centre has, and in which it is framed”.

“Computing and Communications, are something we see the demand for in employment, through the internships of our professional training students. We see that companies increasingly demand this type of qualification”, she explained.

As Medina pointed out, for the Web Page Construction course it is necessary to have studies in ESO or equivalent, and for the Web Programming in the Client Environment, it will be necessary to have a Baccalaureate, and to be unemployed in both cases .

Those interested in participating in one of these two partial professional certificates have a deadline of Friday, June 24, to formalise their registration. This can be done by email: [email protected] or by calling 671 539 705. Both are free.

