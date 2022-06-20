By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 17:10
GREECE: More than half of Covid patients in ICU fully vaccinated. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
The Public Health Organisation confirmed that 54 per cent of patients in intensive care were considered to be fully vaccinated against Covid.
They established that as of Monday there were 97 Covid patients on ventilators of which 45 (or 46 per cent) are classed as unvaccinated, while 92 per cent have an underlying health condition and/or are over the age of 70.
