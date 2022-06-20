By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 19:48

Image of the Israeli government. Credit: [email protected]

Israel will call elections for the fifth time in three years after its government is dissolved.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, have today, Monday, June 20, agreed to dissolve parliament and call new elections in the country. This will be the fifth time that Israeli citizens will be called to go to the polls in only three years, according to larazon.es.

A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over as prime minister, the official said. Lapid and Bennett are expected to give a press conference on this matter at 8pm local time this evening.

Lapid and Bennett had formed an unlikely coalition in June 2021 after two years of political stalemate. By forming their alliance, they brought an end to the reign of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This government of right-wing, liberal, and Muslim Arab parties, was fragile from the beginning.

With a narrow parliamentary majority, and divided on major political issues, such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and questions of state and religion, the eight-faction alliance began to fracture when a handful of members left the coalition. The government’s parliamentary majority was soon lost.

