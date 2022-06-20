Magnum Concert Production donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Teulada-Moraira (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 10:13

AFA DONATION: Peter Johnson with Sylvia Tatnell and an AFA representative Photo credit: Magnum Concert Productions

PETER JOHNSON, COO of Magnum Concert Productions met Sylvia Tatnell MBE and Teulada-Moraira Alzheimer’s Association (AFA) staff on June 16.

He was there to donate €1,352 raised from his charity concerts and Sylvia, the AFA president, expressed her thanks on behalf of the association for all the hard work Peter and his team put in to the charity benefit shows.

Since the easing of Covid 19 lockdown restrictions, Magnum Concert Productions have raised €4,857 for local charities with concerts and garden parties.

Some of this amount has gone to the Ukrainian refugee appeal and local children’s charities as well as the Teulada Alzheimer’s Association (AFA).

Magnum Productions are planning a full schedule of charity concerts in the autumn, and details will available in the local press and on social media.

For more information about upcoming Magnunm events, join their mailing list by emailing the [email protected] address.

