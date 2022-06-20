Marbella City Council awarded the ‘Platinum Broom’

It also rewards efforts made to stimulate technological advances and awareness that serve to improve the quality of life and sustainability. Ms Muñoz assured that: “it is wonderful news that highlights the good municipal management and the effort of the staff of this delegation”.

This award is given in recognition of environmental work, innovation in the area of ​​cleaning, and the collection of urban solid waste. Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of this Malaga municipality, accepted the recognition on behalf of the city.

As reported today, Monday, June 20, Marbella City Council has been awarded the Platinum Broom . This is the highest distinction among the awards granted biannually by the Technical Association for Waste Management, Urban Cleaning, and the Environment (Ategrus).

In 2018, the city had already been awarded the Golden Broom distinction, “but now we have climbed one more step, obtaining the Platinum one, as a result of the clear and determined commitment to continue advancing in a strategic area such as cleaning”.

The mayor pointed out that “there are cities such as Vitoria-Gasteiz, or San Sebastian, that have an important track record presenting themselves to this type of award”. She highlighted that: “the fact that Marbella has achieved the Platinum Broom means that in the image that the city projects, it shows both the support at the budget level and the results”.

Recalling the previous award in 2018, she added: “We made the decision, after a detailed study, to gradually replace rear-loading containers with side-loading, and we have already completed 80 per cent of that transformation”.

Diego Lopez, another Marbella Councillor, indicated that the Platinum Broom “is granted to municipalities that continue to invest in modernisation and innovative systems”. He stressed that: “there was a significant number of operators who swept the streets, which later went on to work with electric vehicles, along with the fact of moving to side loading in waste collection”.

“In addition, we are the city in Spain with the most glass containers per inhabitant for the recycling of this material. We collect garbage seven days a week, and clean the beaches 365 days, something in these last two cases that other municipalities do not do”, Lopez concluded.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.