Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga municipality, stressed that this project, which once again has free registration for students, “shows the wonderful collaboration of the municipality with the Malaga university”.

Led by prestigious experts, analysts, and teachers, they will cover current topics such as climate change, water management, smart tourist destinations, labour reform, European geopolitics, and the metaverse.

As tweeted by Marbella City Council on Sunday, June 19, from June 28 to July 1, a new edition of the Summer Courses of the University of Malaga (UMA) will be held. This will be the fifteenth year these courses have taken place in the city.

She also highlighted that this cooperation “not only benefits the city and the educational institution, but also our citizens, who will have a great opportunity to learn about topics of great interest, with magnificent speakers, and high-level debates”.

“Undoubtedly, it is a must, which has a lot of work involved to achieve an educational offer of the category that our students deserve”, the mayor added. Some of the courses will take place online, while others will return to face-to-face mode after the pandemic. This initiative will subsequently be held in the municipalities of Velez-Malaga, Ronda, and Malaga.

The presentation of the courses, which took place at the Town Hall on Wednesday, June 15, was also attended by Diego Vera, the director of the General Foundation of the UMA. “It is very easy to organise these actions in Marbella thanks to the support of the Town Council”, he said, explaining that 800 face-to-face places are on offer, with 141 teachers participating.

Vera pointed out that this year, the Malaga university celebrates its 50th anniversary and, in celebration of this, “we have set up some very important and highly valued formations at the national level”.

Specifically, workshops will be held on: The effects of climate change at a global and local level; Smart Tourist Destinations; the new European geopolitics; the future of the international order; and the circular economy in the use and management of water.

Juan Teodomiro Lopez, the Vice-Rector for Research at UMA was also present, who stated “the importance of the courses to move the university out of the capital to other populations”. He also indicated that they are workshops “of a high level, and address issues of interest to the cities in which they are taught, such as tourism, water, or climate change for Marbella”.

The registration period is now open through the FGUMA website, where more details about the courses and their teaching staff can be consulted.

