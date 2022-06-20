By Guest Writer • 20 June 2022 • 13:40

Cast of the Lion King Credit: Onbeat Company

MUSICALS under the stars in July and August in Mijas Pueblo as summer events move from the Las Lagunas Theatre to the Miguel González Berral Auditorium.

The first show to be presented will be the Lion King which was a huge success when it was last presented at Los Boliches and thanks to popular demand it will return on July 10 but this time to the Auditorium with the show starting at 9.30pm.

Presented by Madrid’s Onbeat Company, this tribute to the Disney classic promises to be an exciting evening with two emcees as presenters, four singers and four dancers, as well as a three-metre giraffe.

Boasting high-quality live voices, meticulous detail to the costumes and all the songs from The Lion King movies 1 and 2 as well as some from number 3 (also known as Lion King 1½) tickets cost €12.

Next in the programme will be Rydell High School, a tribute to the musical Grease which has been created by Producciones El Santo and features all of the favourite songs from the massive hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Taking place on August 14 at the slightly later time of 10pm, entry for this show costs €15 and tickets for both productions may be purchased at www.lacocheraentradas.com.

Thank you for reading ‘Musicals under the stars in July and August in Mijas Pueblo’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.