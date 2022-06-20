By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 13:26

Poland reports provocation by Belarusian military at newly erected border fence Credit: Creative Commons

Poland’s border guards reported the alleged provocation by the Belarusian military on Twitter, on Monday, June 20.

Poland’s border guards noticed the “provocation” on the part of the Belarusian military, who tried to dig under the recently erected fence at the border.

Taking to Twitter Poland’s border guards posted a picture of the alleged provocation by the Belarusian military stating:

“On 19.06 there were attempts to illegally enter the territory of🇵🇱🇱🇧🇾21 people – including Moroccans, Senegalese and Indians.”

“Incidents took place on sections #PSGNarewka #PSGCzeremcha

On #PSGDubiczeCerkiewne section patrols🇵🇱 noticed 6 soldiers🇧🇾, who tried to dig under the barrier”

W dn.19.06 na terytorium🇵🇱próbowało nielegalnie przedostać się z🇧🇾21 os.-m.in.ob.Maroka,Senegalu i Indii.

Zdarzenia miały miejsce na odcinkach #PSGNarewka #PSGCzeremcha

Na odcinku #PSGDubiczeCerkiewne patrole🇵🇱zauważyły 6 żołnierzy🇧🇾,którzy próbowali zrobić podkop pod barierą. pic.twitter.com/yL2yatfPtJ — Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) June 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Staz_Graniczna

The alleged provocation at the border follows rising tensions between Poland and Belarus, with President Alexander Lukashenko stating that Belarus will confront Poland if it takes Western Ukraine, due to the alleged threat to national security of the republic, on Friday, June 17.

Speaking on fears that Poland may become a threat to his nation, Belarus’ President Lukashenko stated:

“We will have to react here. Because we cannot allow the Poles to surround us completely. It is a dangerous option. I said it back in the day: the Ukrainians and the Russians will ask us to help preserve the integrity. So that nobody would chop something off.”

“We see it. This is why I have to keep armed forces ready in the west and in the south. I deployed ten units along the border behind the border guard so that [enemies] could not infiltrate Belarus. And they had such ideas,” the President added.

