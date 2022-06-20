By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 21:28

Image of electricity meters. Credit: Creative Commons

The average price of electricity increases by 4.4 per cent in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, June 21.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will increase by 4.4 per cent this Tuesday, June 21, compared to this Monday, June 20. Specifically, it rises to €270.17/MWh. This is a jump of around €12 on today’s €258.68/MWh.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €180.03MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €126.36/MWh, will be between 4pm and 5pm.

This price for PVPC customers is the product of adding the average price of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

According to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity tomorrow stands at €148.03/MWh. That is €9.45 less than this Monday’s €157 .48/MWh), a drop of 6 per cent.

To this average price, must be added the compensation of €122.14/MWh to gas companies, compared to the €109.36/MWh they received today. This compensation must be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’, the price would have been an average of around €286/MWh. That is around €16/MWh more than with the compensation for clients of the regulated rate, who will thus pay around 5.6 per cent less on average.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.