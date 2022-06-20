By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 18:06

Roquetas de Mar 360 Sports centre saw over 300 children take part this season Credit: Twitter @AytoRoquetas

Almeria’s Roquetas de Mar 360 Sports Centre brought its season to an end with a closing ceremony attended by the Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, accompanied by councillors from the government team.

Roquetas De Mar’s Mayor Gabriel Amat highlighted the work that entities such as this centre carry out to promote sport in the municipality of Roquetas de Mar and become a meeting point for many families who, at the same time, enjoy their leisure time in these facilities, reported the Roquetas de Mar Town council.

For his part, the manager of this sports centre, Luis Antonio Da Silva Hernández, highlighted the growth that has taken place in the different schools over the last few years.

Specifically, at present, the football school has 250 students, rhythmic gymnastics has 70 students and the padel school has 40 children.

In addition, they point out that for the second consecutive year “we have managed to host the Real Madrid Foundation Tournament to be held from June 29 to July 3, which will be attended by Alex Ruiz, who currently occupies seventh place in the World Padel Tour ranking.

