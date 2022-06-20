By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 12:28
Russia threatens to revoke recognition of Lithuania as EU state
Credit: Creative Commons
Speaking on Russia’s threat to revoke recognition of Lithuania as an EU member state, the Senator stated:
“The European Union, if it does not immediately correct the insolent prank of Vilnius, will itself disavow for us the legitimacy of all documents on Lithuania’s membership in the EU and untie its hands to solve the Kaliningrad transit problem created by Lithuania by any means we choose.”
Klimov also stated that with its decision to limit almost half of the transit of cargoes that go from Russia to its westernmost region, Lithuania had “knocked out the chair” on which it had been sitting for many years as a member of the European Union.
The actions taken by Lithuanian authorities will also create a risk for NATO, claimed the Senator, who believes that NATO is part of the problem of the Kaliningrad transit.
In his opinion NATO actually declared a blockade of the Russian region.
“The latter can be assessed as a direct aggression against Russia, literally forcing us to urgently resort to proper self-defence,” Klimov concluded.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
