By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 12:28

Russia threatens to revoke recognition of Lithuania as EU state Credit: Creative Commons

Russia is set to revoke the recognition of Lithuania as an EU state due to the blockade in the Kaliningrad region, as stated by the Chairman of the Provisional Commission of the Federation Council on Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs, Senator Andrei Klimov, on Monday, June, 20.

Speaking on Russia’s threat to revoke recognition of Lithuania as an EU member state, the Senator stated:

“The European Union, if it does not immediately correct the insolent prank of Vilnius, will itself disavow for us the legitimacy of all documents on Lithuania’s membership in the EU and untie its hands to solve the Kaliningrad transit problem created by Lithuania by any means we choose.”

Klimov also stated that with its decision to limit almost half of the transit of cargoes that go from Russia to its westernmost region, Lithuania had “knocked out the chair” on which it had been sitting for many years as a member of the European Union.

The actions taken by Lithuanian authorities will also create a risk for NATO, claimed the Senator, who believes that NATO is part of the problem of the Kaliningrad transit.

In his opinion NATO actually declared a blockade of the Russian region.

“The latter can be assessed as a direct aggression against Russia, literally forcing us to urgently resort to proper self-defence,” Klimov concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.