By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 11:05

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the looting of Ukraine claims SBU Credit: Creative Commons

Ukraine Security Service has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the looting of Ukraine by Russian soldiers in an official decree.

On Monday, June 20, the Ukraine Security Service claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised looting. They evidenced this by sharing an alleged intercepted phone call between Russian soldiers.

The alleged phone call between Russian soldiers “evidencing” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authorisation of looting, stated:

“That is, in short, it is not criminalized that we are looting. It is allowed. Putin allowed it. He gave a decree that looting is allowed…” stated one Russian soldier to another.

The soldier continued: “We looted televisions, washing machines, grills… everything!”.

It was also reported that Russian soldiers have to purchase their own military equipment, with the soldier stating:

“I’m sitting in these (mock – ed.) boots, and they’re, you know, like f****** Czechs. They’re just Czechs. And take our army boots: they weigh two kilos each. First of all, our feet sweat. But these ones blow away… With ventilation fabric.”

The news of the intercepted phone call follows Russian President Vladimir Putin making a the bold statement at the podium of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 17, in which he claimed that “the era of a unipolar world order has come to an end

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.