By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 16:51

Ryanair: UK union votes to accept post-Covid pay restoration offer. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Ryanair: UK union confirmed its pilots have voted to accept the post-Covid pay restoration offer it has been confirmed today, June 20, by Nasdaz

BALPA (the professional association and registered trade union established to represent the interests of all UK pilots) confirmed today that its pilots have voted to accept airline Ryanair’s revised offer on post-Covid pay restoration after negotiations.

The union said “Following the intense negotiations Ryanair put forward a revised offer. BALPA members were balloted and voted to accept the offer.”

The vote comes just after unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Europe have called for various strike actions.

Italy has called a 24-hour strike for June 25 which coincides with other strikes planned in Europe.

Ryanair’s Portuguese cabin staff will go on strike for three days in late June confirmed Portugal’s union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC which they confirmed in a statement “The workers, demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, will walk out on June 24, 25 and 26.”

The devastating news for holidaymakers follows news that a six-day strike was planned for late June and early July by Ryanair staff in Spain.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, USO, the Spanish union said.