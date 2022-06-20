By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 16:51
Ryanair: UK union votes to accept post-Covid pay restoration offer. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
BALPA (the professional association and registered trade union established to represent the interests of all UK pilots) confirmed today that its pilots have voted to accept airline Ryanair’s revised offer on post-Covid pay restoration after negotiations.
The union said “Following the intense negotiations Ryanair put forward a revised offer. BALPA members were balloted and voted to accept the offer.”
The vote comes just after unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Europe have called for various strike actions.
Italy has called a 24-hour strike for June 25 which coincides with other strikes planned in Europe.
Ryanair’s Portuguese cabin staff will go on strike for three days in late June confirmed Portugal’s union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC which they confirmed in a statement “The workers, demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, will walk out on June 24, 25 and 26.”
The devastating news for holidaymakers follows news that a six-day strike was planned for late June and early July by Ryanair staff in Spain.
The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, USO, the Spanish union said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.