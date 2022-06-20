By Matthew Roscoe • 20 June 2022 • 19:50

Santa Pola dedicates two beaches for the celebration of 'La Noche de San Juan'. Image: AytoSantaPola

SANTA POLA will allow bonfires on the night of San Juan celebrations on both the Levante beach, in the centre of town, and on Gran Playa on the night of Thursday 23 to Friday, June 24.

As with previous ‘La Noche de San Juan’ celebrations, a special area will be set aside on each beach for the burning of bonfires – which will see hundreds of locals and tourists jumping over them on this special night – however, the council has warned that “it is expressly forbidden” to make fires outside the designated areas, which will be fenced off and controlled by the Local Police of Santa Pola.

There will be an extensive surveillance and control operation coordinated by Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection. “The officers will control the bonfire area to ensure that there is no dangerous material, wood with nails, etc,” according to the city council.

On both the Levante and Gran Playa beaches there will also be two other areas for people who want to celebrate the night of San Juan without fire.

In addition, the Local Police will control the access points to the beaches, where again, the burning of bonfires is “totally prohibited.”

The decision comes after the council held several technical meetings to discuss whether this year’s celebrations would be allowed due to the crowds and whether bonfires would be banned altogether.

