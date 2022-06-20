By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 21:58

Image of a beach in Benalmadena. Credit: Google maps - Elisabeth Rayer

Benalmadena Council has closed several beaches of the Malaga municipality due to a broken sewage pipe.

Encarnacion Cortes, the Benalmadena Councillor for Beaches, announced today, Monday, June 20, that the rupture of an Acosol pipe has forced the closure of a section of urban beaches in the Malaga municipality.

The fractured sewage pipe is located at the start of the Miel stream, and the beaches located between Arroyo de la Miel and Malapesquera are those deemed most at risk of a spill reaching the bathing area.

“The forecast is that the spill produced as a result of the breakage will come out 200 metres from the bathing area, but the west currents present today on the coast generate a high risk that the spill will reach the bathing area”, explained the councillor.

For this reason, an immediate order has been issued to place Red Flags on all the affected beaches. The lifeguards on duty have received instructions to warn users about the prohibition of bathing. Spikes will also be placed on the shore as an extra element to warn about the prohibition of bathing.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.