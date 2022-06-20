By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 12:51

Spain sees nearly 600,000 international protection applications since 1992 Credit: Creative Commons

Spain’s Asylum and Refugee Office of the Ministry of the Interior (OAR) processed a total of 586,595 international protection applications since 1992, when the body began operating.

The Government of Spain published the official data on international protection applications on Monday, June 20, revealing that the OAR processed a total of 375,296 of the files (64 percent),between 2018 and the present.

Regarding the year 2022, the OHR/Subdirectorate General for International Protection processed 46,871 international protection files (data as of May 31) and managed, resolved and granted more than 124,000 temporary protections to people displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The recognition rate in 2022 stands at 15.66 percent, compared to 10.27 percent in 2021.

The two main nationalities of applicants for international protection in 2022 are the same as in 2021, Venezuelans (18,879) and Colombians (12,784).

By place of submission, the autonomous communities with the highest number of applications are the Community of Madrid (18,992 applications), Andalusia (4,562) and Catalonia (3,674).

Throughout 2022, the OHR, alongside the Spanish National Police, dealt with the processing of temporary protection cases filed by those displaced by the war in Ukraine arriving in Spain.

Since its entry into force last March, the OHR managed, resolved and granted 124,000 temporary protections to people displaced by the war in Ukraine. Of these 124,000 granted protection, 98.56 percent went to Ukrainian nationals and 1.44 percent to third-country nationals.

As for the profile of Ukrainian refugees in Spain, 65.95 percent are women and 34.05 percent are men; 36.52 percent are under 18 years of age, 24.27 percent between 19 and 35, 32.61 percent between 36 and 64 and 6.60 percent are over 65.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.