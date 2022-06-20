By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 13:36

Spain: Tourism contributes to four out of ten jobs created in May. Credit Wikimedia

SPAIN: Tourism contributes to four out of ten jobs created in May the Spanish government has today, June 20, confirmed

End of May figures confirmed that 2,608,600 employed persons had jobs that were linked to tourism activities. This is 409,615 more workers than a year ago and 32,962 more than in the same month of 2019.

Jobs in tourism activities accounted for 44 per cent of the new jobs that were created in May and represent 12.9 per cent of the total number of jobs in the national economy. These data have been released by Turespaña.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto confirmed: “The intense recovery of the tourism sector is generating a strong increase in social security enrolment in the labour market, which exceeded 2.6 million in May, the highest level in the historical series in a month of May.”

“This has been possible thanks to the effective social shield deployed by the Government during the pandemic to keep our workers and companies in the tourism sector on their feet and to the high levels of vaccination of the Spanish population,” he said.

“Moreover, thanks to the labour reform, higher-quality jobs are being created. We are starting the summer season with good prospects despite the complex context resulting from the war in Ukraine.”

Reyes Maroto added: “Tourism will be one of the sectors that will contribute most to economic recovery and job creation this year.”