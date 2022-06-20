By Matthew Roscoe • 20 June 2022 • 15:13

Spain's Got Talent presenter victim of sex tape leak on social media. Image: Spain's Got Talent/ Telecinco

OVER the weekend, Spain’s Got Talent presenter Santi Millán was the victim of a leaked sex tape that began circulating on social media and spread like wildfire.

Santi Millán, who has presented Spain’s Got Talent since its first broadcast in 2016, had a sex tape leaked on social media over the weekend of June 18-19 involving a woman who was not his wife.

Millán appeared in the 45-second video having sex with a woman who was not Rosa Olucha, the woman he married in 2009 and with whom he shares two children – Marc and Rut.

The video shows Santi Millán holding the phone while recording himself having sex with the blonde woman in the video.

In the wake of the video spreading on social media, the 53-year-old presenter spoke for the first time on Monday, June 20.

He told ABC: “I do not intend to make any comment. I do not want to say how things should be approached, but the news here is that a crime has been committed.”

According to Marca, the woman who appears in the video apparently stepped forward but has since closed down her social media accounts so as to protect her identity.

The presenter is currently recording a new season of Spain’s Got Talent and is one of the most recognisable faces on the show.